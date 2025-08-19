Tuesday Morning 08/19/2025

The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly will take public comment Tuesday on a plan to buy four properties in Homer for South Peninsula Hospital; last Wednesday, the Homer United Methodist Church Civic Engagement Group hosted a community educational meeting to define Christian Nationalism, how it damages the Christian Faith and imposes on American democracy; and on Friday, the Halibut Cove and China Poot subdistricts closed to purse seine fishing.

