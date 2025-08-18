Monday Morning 08/18/2025

Anglers from all over the world descend on the Kenai River each summer for sockeye salmon. And this year, they’ve been catching them with ease — thanks to a record-breaking salmon run; The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly is putting a ballot initiative before voters that could lead to people paying more in sales tax for large purchases in the borough; and regional air carrier Ravn Alaska announced on its website Thursday that it was closing – effective immediately.

Support for the morning newscast comes from the Homer Foundation. For 33 years, The Homer Foundation has worked with friends and neighbors across the Southern Kenai Peninsula to meet the big challenges of today and grow exciting ideas for the future. The Homer Foundation has awarded over $5 million in grants and scholarships. To find out more, visit The Homer Foundation on social media, on the web at www.homerfoundation.org or by calling 907-235-0541.