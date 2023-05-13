Bird-calling competition returns to Homer with beautiful, mysterious and wacky calls

Five-year-old Cassidy Allmendinger confidently walks to the mic on a makeshift-outdoor stage. She’s the first contestant of Homer’s annual bird-calling competition.

“First I will be doing the sandhill crane,” she says. “Coooh coooh coooh.”

Allmendinger says she learned that one from her grandmother. It’s a special spring call many Homerites recognize, as the striking gold and gray cranes return to mate on the shores of Kachemak Bay.

Corinne Smith / KBBI A large crowd gathers for the annual bird-calling competition

The bird-calling competition is a fan favorite of the annual Kachemak Bay Shorebird Festival , that includes four days of guided tours, presentations and family activities for birding enthusiasts. The competition featured locals and visitors of all ages showcasing their favorite bird calls – beautiful, mysterious and whacky alike.

“Next I’m going to be doing the chickadee. Chicka dee dee dee, chicka dee dee dee.”

A large crowd gathered outside the Homer Brewing Company for the competition, loudly cheering each contestant. Some have just come from birding workshops or kayak trips as part of the four-day Shorebird Festival.

Seventeen-year-old Marina Steffy steps up with another distinct and familiar call - a seagull.

Corinne Smith / KBBI Marina Steffy, 17, mimics a seagull call

The bird-calling competition draws contestants of all ages. Some have bird-themed T-shirts and binoculars still hanging around their necks. Four judges, seated at a table to the front, are all decked out in bright feather boas.

Some bird calls are serious, some are funny. Some are easily identified, while others leave the crowd guessing.

That was a golden-crowned sparrow, known for its distinct three-note trill. There’s also a dramatic impression of a European starling, complete with a costume jacket glued with plastic stars. One contestant, who introduced himself as Mr. Oystercatcher, wears red leggings and black feather boa, with a bright orange beak glued to a hat.

“I didn’t plan to participate, but when you show up to a bird calling contest dressed up as a bird, people are going to have expectations,” he said. “So here’s my best oyster catcher impression…Chee chee chee chee.!”

“Hopefully there’s points for flair,” he said, and the crowd cheered.

Corinne Smith / KBBI A contestant identified as Mr Oystercatcher imitates the local bird

After a long and careful deliberation, the judges announce the winners. Penny Gage of Anchorage took home one of the top prizes for her eagle call.

“I practiced that call in Sitka working on a tour boat in the summer, and I’m really glad to see it come into use today,” she said laughing. “And I love the shorebird festival, and I love migratory birds, and I'm really happy to be here!”

One of the judges is Cindy Mom, a bird guide and owner of Seldovia Nature Tours. She’s holding pages of notes on the contestants.

“Like, everybody has a star! Look at how many we circled!” Mom said. “Yeah it was all so good, we were like how are we going to do this?”

Seventeen year old Marina Steffy – who did that memorable seagull impression – was also a prize winner.

Corinne Smith / KBBI Judges of the bird-calling competition are local bird guides, ornithologists and researchers

“I did the gray jay, I did a raven, and then I did the seagull, which is a pretty easy one. And then I did a magpie,” she said.

She says she grew up birding on her grandparents property in Kenai. This is her first bird-calling competition, and she says she hopes to learn more bird calls and compete again.

“I’m into a lot of birds,” Steffy said. “Because I had chickens growing up, and I have a turkey right now. But I love birds, like the robbins and the chickadees, I even rescue birds now and then.”

There were many ties and runners up. Judges handed out prizes including specialty chocolate, bird T-shirts and gift certificates to venues around town.

As a light rain starts to fall, the crowd disperses, some heading to more festival events. Others turn in for the night, preparing for more early morning birding the next day – excited to experience the birds of Kachemak Bay.