Chris Kincaid photo.jpeg
Local News

Seward woman found dead near boat off Kodiak Island

KBBI | By Corinne Smith
Published May 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKDT
Alaska State Troopers.jpg
Matthew F. Smith
/
KNOM
An Alaska State Trooper cruiser.

Alaska State Troopers received a report of a death in Uganik Bay on the west side of the Kodiak Archipelago on Friday, May 5.

Troopers identified the woman as 33-year-old Rubye Blake of Seward. She was found deceased about 100 yards from a boat belonging to a hunting outfitter she worked for.

Troopers have not released much information, although according to an agency dispatch, they conducted an on-scene investigation, and do not suspect foul play.

Blake was the only adult on the boat at the time of her death. Troopers say her family has been notified, and her body was brought to the state medical examiner’s office in Anchorage for examination.

Brian Venua with KMXT contributed to this reporting.

Corinne Smith
Corinne Smith is an award-winning reporter and producer who hails from Oakland, California. She’s reported for KFSK in Petersburg, KHNS in Haines, and most recently as a fish reporter for KDLG’s Bristol Bay Fisheries Report.
