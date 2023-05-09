Tuesday Evening 05/09/23

Seward welcomed its first cruise ship of the season yesterday on Monday, and is expecting another booming summer tourism year in the harbor city; More than 10,000 U.S. service members have launched Alaska’s biggest military training exercise of the year: Northern Edge 2023; and a Seward woman was found dead in Uganik Bay on the west side of the Kodiak Archipelago on Friday, according to Alaska State Troopers.

