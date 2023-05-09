© 2023 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Tuesday Evening 05/09/23

By Corinne Smith
Published May 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKDT
Seward welcomed its first cruise ship of the season yesterday on Monday, and is expecting another booming summer tourism year in the harbor city; More than 10,000 U.S. service members have launched Alaska’s biggest military training exercise of the year: Northern Edge 2023; and a Seward woman was found dead in Uganik Bay on the west side of the Kodiak Archipelago on Friday, according to Alaska State Troopers.

Corinne Smith
Corinne Smith is an award-winning reporter and producer who hails from Oakland, California. She’s reported for KFSK in Petersburg, KHNS in Haines, and most recently as a fish reporter for KDLG’s Bristol Bay Fisheries Report.<br/>
