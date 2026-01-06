Tuesday Morning 01/06/2026

The National Weather Service has issued a high surf advisory for southern Kachemak Bay, and issued a winter storm warning for the southwest Kenai Peninsula and southern Kachemak Bay through noon Wednesdayl; and flu cases are spiking in Alaska, like in the rest of the United States and abroad.

