Monday Evening 01/05/2026

The National Weather Service has issued a high surf advisory for southern Kachemak Bay, and issued a winter storm warning for the southwest Kenai Peninsula and southern Kachemak Bay through noon Wednesdayl; and flu cases are spiking in Alaska, like in the rest of the United States and abroad.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, bringing buyers and sellers together for over 40 years, from Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point and across Kachemak Bay. All current area listings are online at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.