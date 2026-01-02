Friday Evening 01/02/2026

The National Weather Service has issued a cold weather advisory for the southern Kenai Peninsula through Sunday; and Alaska will get $272 million dollars from the federal government this year to upgrade its rural health system, officials announced Monday.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, now celebrating 40 of helping buyers and sellers in Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point, Homer, and across the bay achieve their real estate dreams. Listings can be found at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.