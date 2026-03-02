Monday Morning 03/02/2026

Steve Schoonmaker, long time Alaska fisherman and participant at the Astoria FisherPoet Gathering shares some of his background in the Alaska industry and the new poem that he plans to read in Astoria at the event taking place next weekend; and the Coast Guard commissioned its newest vessel in Kodiak earlier this month, the fast response cutter Frederick Mann.

