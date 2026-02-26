Thursday Evening 02/26/2026

On February 19th, NOAA released the “Atlas for Aquaculture Opportunity Areas”, the 986 page publication identifies 77 locations that may be suitable for sustainable shellfish and seaweed aquaculture operations in the Gulf of Alaska.

