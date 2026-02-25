© 2026 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Wednesday Evening 02/25/2026

By Simon Lopez
Published February 25, 2026 at 5:00 PM AKST
The Homer United Civil Engagement Group held a ‘Vigil for Immigrant Justice’ in front of the Homer United Methodist Church on East End Road this afternoon; and the Iron Dog snowmachine race wrapped up in Fairbanks over the weekend with a veteran team making race history.

