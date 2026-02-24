Tuesday Morning 02/24/2026

The Alaska Federation of Natives urged state lawmakers Thursday to fix Alaska’s dual fish and wildlife management system; and the Homer City Council confirmed a new police chief and approved several spending measures at its regular meeting last night.

KBBI's morning news is sponsored by the Homer Foundation — connecting generosity to community need on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Since 1991, the Foundation has provided more than six million dollars in local grants and scholarships, helping students pursue education and training that strengthen our communities. Every scholarship tells a story — and is an opportunity created by donors who care about the future. Join us and consider how your gift today or planned gift for tomorrow can make a lasting difference. The Homer Foundation — celebrating 35 years of generosity, scholarships, and community.