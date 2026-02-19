Thursday Evening 02/19/2026

The Pratt Museum in Homer is updating its research library to add digital tools and make room for new materials; and the Bunnell Street Arts Center welcomes inaugural Ursa Major fund recipients and provides details related to the new administrative visual arts funding opportunity available through the Center.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, bringing buyers and sellers together for over 40 years, from Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point and across Kachemak Bay. All current area listings are online at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.