Wednesday Morning 02/18/2026

The Alaska House Finance Committee adopted a new budget draft last week; travelers can now schedule ferry rides with the Alaska Marine Highway for May through September; and the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly approved the sale of more than 31 million dollars in school bonds and updated the borough’s election code during its regular meeting Tuesday night in Soldotna.

