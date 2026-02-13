© 2026 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Friday Evening 02/13/2026

By Simon Lopez
Published February 13, 2026 at 5:14 PM AKST
A former Soldotna High School teacher is appealing his criminal conviction after being found guilty of more than two dozen charges of sexually abusing and exploiting a former student while she was a minor; and the U.S. House Wednesday passed a bill that requires voters to show proof of citizenship to register to vote and to show photo ID to get a ballot.

