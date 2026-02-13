Friday Morning 2/13/2026

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game is severely restricting, and in some cases closing outright, sport king salmon fishing on the central Kenai Peninsula this year – again. With the Friday, February 13th deadline for public comment looming, hundreds of Alaskans are rushing to weigh in on the U.S. Interior Department’s review of federal subsistence management.

KBBI’s Morning News is sponsored by the Homer Foundation, where giving is more than a gift, it’s an investment in the place we call home. For 35 years, we’ve connected generosity to community need on the southern Kenai Peninsula, providing more than six million dollars in local grants and scholarships. Your gift supports students, strengthens nonprofits, and creates a legacy for the future. Give today or plan a gift for tomorrow by visiting homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation, building community through generosity.