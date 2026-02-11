Wednesday Evening 02/11/2026

Kachemak Bay Recovery Connection is holding an overdose awareness and Naloxone training this Friday in Homer; and for Alaska Public Media's Alaska Survival Kit series, Wesley Early set out to learn how Alaskans can increase their chances of finding a date and falling in love.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, bringing buyers and sellers together for over 40 years, from Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point and across Kachemak Bay. All current area listings are online at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.