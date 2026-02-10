Tuesday Evening 02/10/2026

The Homer City Council approved several facility repairs and finalized its state legislative priorities at its meeting last night; the man arrested for a high-profile murder in Homer pleaded guilty last week, more than six years after Anesha Murnane went missing; and the National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory today for the entire Western Kenai Peninsula.

