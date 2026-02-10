© 2026 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Tuesday Evening 02/10/2026

By Simon Lopez
Published February 10, 2026 at 5:11 PM AKST
The Homer City Council approved several facility repairs and finalized its state legislative priorities at its meeting last night; the man arrested for a high-profile murder in Homer pleaded guilty last week, more than six years after Anesha Murnane went missing; and the National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory today for the entire Western Kenai Peninsula.

Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
