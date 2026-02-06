Friday Evening 02/06/2026

Volunteers with a new local search and rescue team completed a three and a half day training course earlier this month; and at the end of January, scientists with the Alaska Veterinary Pathology Services were dropped at McDonald Spit near Seldovia in Kachemak Bay to necropsy a deceased baby beluga whale.

