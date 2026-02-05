Thursday Morning 02/05/2026

The Kenai Peninsula Borough School District’s first charter high school program will welcome students this fall; and movie theaters across Alaska have faced a wave of closures over the last few decades, from Anchorage to Ketchikan. But in Homer, one independent startup is defying that trend.

KBBI's morning news is sponsored by the Homer Foundation — connecting generosity to community need on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Since 1991, the Foundation has provided more than six million dollars in local grants and scholarships, helping students pursue education and training that strengthen our communities. Every scholarship tells a story — and is an opportunity created by donors who care about the future. Join us and consider how your gift today or planned gift for tomorrow can make a lasting difference. The Homer Foundation — celebrating 35 years of generosity, scholarships, and community.

