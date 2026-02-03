© 2026 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Tuesday Evening 02/03/2026

By Simon Lopez
Published February 3, 2026 at 5:06 PM AKST
Ways To Subscribe

People may notice that Homer protestors are starting to follow a national “red hat trend”: “originally a symbol of resistance to Nazi occupation that began gaining traction in Minnesota” just a couple days after Renée Good was fatally shot in Minneapolis, Minnesota, by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agent; and the Alaska House of Representatives passed a bill Friday that would tighten residency requirements for Alaskans buying hunting or fishing licenses.

