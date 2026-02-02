Monday Evening 02/02/2026

On Friday evening, the Porcupine Theater hosted a presentation of the film “The Nettle Dress”; and about 240 people gathered along Pioneer Avenue and at WKFL Park in Homer on Sunday for the “Minneapolis – ICE Out” rally.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, bringing buyers and sellers together for over 40 years, from Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point and across Kachemak Bay. All current area listings are online at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.