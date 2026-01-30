Friday Evening 01/30/2026

The state House’s ethics committee has launched an investigation into whether Homer Republican Rep. Sarah Vance illegally used state resources when she successfully pushed the local newspaper to remove and revise a story; and this year’s Poetry Out Loud competition wrapped up last week at Homer High School.

