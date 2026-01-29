Thursday Morning 01/29/2026

Aaron Sechler, owner of Citizen Salmon Alaska, a wild Alaskan seafood processing company based out of Ninilchik and Anchorpoint is partnering with organizations in Minneapolis and St. Paul to provide seafood donations to aid organizations in need of food amid recent political events in those cities; and after years of delays, the build contract to replace the Alaska Marine Highway System’s ferry Tustumena is out to bid.

