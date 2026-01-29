© 2026 KBBI
Thursday Morning 01/29/2026

By Simon Lopez
Published January 29, 2026 at 7:30 AM AKST
Aaron Sechler, owner of Citizen Salmon Alaska, a wild Alaskan seafood processing company based out of Ninilchik and Anchorpoint is partnering with organizations in Minneapolis and St. Paul to provide seafood donations to aid organizations in need of food amid recent political events in those cities; and after years of delays, the build contract to replace the Alaska Marine Highway System’s ferry Tustumena is out to bid.

