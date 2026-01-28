Wednesday Morning 01/28/2026

A long-sought K-12 charter school in the remote community of Nikolaevsk will officially open its doors this fall; and a man is dead after a fire broke out in one of the rooms at Kenai’s Uptown Motel on Sunday.

KBBI’s Morning News is sponsored by the Homer Foundation, where giving is more than a gift, it’s an investment in the place we call home. For 35 years, we’ve connected generosity to community need on the southern Kenai Peninsula, providing more than six million dollars in local grants and scholarships. Your gift supports students, strengthens nonprofits, and creates a legacy for the future. Give today or plan a gift for tomorrow by visiting homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation, building community through generosity.