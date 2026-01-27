Tuesday Morning 01/27/2026

The Homer City Council rejected a proposal to update city road and sidewalk standards Monday night; and Homer’s John Bushell has recently received several recognitions for a musical/ media construction “Swift Current Swimmer” mirroring the life cycle of salmon from their stream/ fresh water birth to return as mature adults.

