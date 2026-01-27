© 2026 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Tuesday Evening 01/27/2026

By Simon Lopez
Published January 27, 2026 at 5:11 PM AKST
A long-sought K-12 charter school in the remote community of Nikolaevsk will officially open its doors this fall; and a man is dead after a fire broke out in one of the rooms at Kenai’s Uptown Motel on Sunday.

Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
