© 2026 KBBI
AM 890 Homer, 88.1 FM Seward, and KBBI.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBBI Newscast

Wednesday Evening 01/28/2026

By Simon Lopez
Published January 28, 2026 at 5:05 PM AKST
Ways To Subscribe

Aaron Sechler, owner of Citizen Salmon Alaska, a wild Alaskan seafood processing company based out of Ninilchik and Anchorpoint is partnering with organizations in Minneapolis and St. Paul to provide seafood donations to aid organizations in need of food amid recent political events in those cities; and after years of delays, the build contract to replace the Alaska Marine Highway System’s ferry Tustumena is out to bid.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, bringing buyers and sellers together for over 40 years, from Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point and across Kachemak Bay. All current area listings are online at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.

KBBI Newscast
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
See stories by Simon Lopez