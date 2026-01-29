Thursday Evening 01/29/2026

Kenai Peninsula residents facing housing or financial instability got free medical care, food, and cold-weather gear Tuesday at Homer’s South Peninsula Athletic and Recreation Center; Homer City Manager Melissa Jacobsen told the city council Monday night she selected Officer Michael Scanlon as the city’s next police chief; and for the series Alaska Survival Kit, Alena Naiden with the Alaska Desk set out to find a few tips for getting started with cross-country skiing.

