Monday Evening 02/16/2026

The city of Homer held the annual winter carnival parade last weekend; the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly has more control over what topics can be discussed during public presentations; and the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly will take up changes to how local elections are run Tuesday.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, bringing buyers and sellers together for over 40 years, from Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point and across Kachemak Bay. All current area listings are online at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.