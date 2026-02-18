© 2026 KBBI
AM 890 Homer, 88.1 FM Seward, and KBBI.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBBI Newscast

Wednesday Evening 02/18/2026

By Simon Lopez
Published February 18, 2026 at 5:25 PM AKST
Ways To Subscribe

The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly approved the sale of more than 31 million dollars in school bonds and updated the borough’s election code during its regular meeting Tuesday night in Soldotna; and a Bering Sea storm is wreaking havoc on this year’s Iron Dog snowmachine race.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, bringing buyers and sellers together for over 40 years, from Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point and across Kachemak Bay. All current area listings are online at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.

KBBI Newscast
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
See stories by Simon Lopez