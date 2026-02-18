Wednesday Evening 02/18/2026

The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly approved the sale of more than 31 million dollars in school bonds and updated the borough’s election code during its regular meeting Tuesday night in Soldotna; and a Bering Sea storm is wreaking havoc on this year’s Iron Dog snowmachine race.

