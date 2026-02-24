Tuesday Evening 02/24/2026

The Homer City Council confirmed a new police chief and approved several spending measures at its regular meeting last night; and Casey Grove set out to determine how *you* can convince yourself to give winter cycling a go for the Alaska Public Media Alaska Survival Kit series.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, bringing buyers and sellers together for over 40 years, from Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point and across Kachemak Bay. All current area listings are online at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.