KBBI Newscast

Tuesday Evening 03/03/2026

By Simon Lopez
Published March 3, 2026 at 4:53 PM AKST
State lawmakers had some sharp questions on Monday for Alaska’s Division of Elections about its decision to share the state’s full, unredacted voter list with the Department of Justice; and in the weeks since federal immigration officials detained and deported a mom and her kids from Soldotna, community members have come together at least three times to show their support for the family.

