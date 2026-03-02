© 2026 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Monday Evening 03/02/2026

By Simon Lopez
Published March 2, 2026 at 5:00 PM AKST
A 30-year-old woman from El Paso, Texas, injured her lower leg about one-point-three miles down the Caines Head Trail near Seward on Sunday and could not hike out; and it’s been about a week since federal Immigration Customs Enforcement agents descended on a Soldotna home and to deport a mom and her children to Mexico. In the days since, community members, faith leaders and state lawmakers have all jumped into action to support the family amid their uncertain future.

