Monday Evening 05/15/23
Content warning: The following story contains graphic descriptions of violence and sexual assault and may not be suitable for all listeners.
Earlier this spring, the Homer Police Department issued an alert on social media that they’d had a handful of reports from bar patrons that their drinks had been spiked. But advocates say it’s an ongoing problem in Homer, and urge more public awareness and to intervene on this type of predatory behavior.
