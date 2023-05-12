Friday Evening 05/12/23

The arraignment of a retired Homer judge who’s being charged with perjury has been delayed by more than a month; a pilot walked away with no injuries after his small propeller plane crashed into trees near in Sterling Thursday night, according to safety officials; and Homer’s bird-calling competition returned last weekend, part of the Kachemak Bay Shorebird Festival.

