KBBI Newscast

Friday Evening 05/12/23

By Corinne Smith
Published May 12, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKDT
The arraignment of a retired Homer judge who’s being charged with perjury has been delayed by more than a month; a pilot walked away with no injuries after his small propeller plane crashed into trees near in Sterling Thursday night, according to safety officials; and Homer’s bird-calling competition returned last weekend, part of the Kachemak Bay Shorebird Festival.

