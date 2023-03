A review of the changing animal control codes for the City and Homer Animal Shelter shares cold weather safety tips for your pets along with a glimpse into what pet adoption looks like in Homer for 2023. Join us for a discussion with Jillian Rogers with Homer Animal Shelter and Alaska Mindful Paws, Lt. Ryan Browning from the Homer Police Department, Jason Herrman with ADF&G and Jen Liston Bowman with her adopted pet Cedar.

Listen • 55:52