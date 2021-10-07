© 2021 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts

Shakespeare in Context: Henry VI, Pt. 1

KBBI | By Sarah Brewer & Michael Hawfield
Published October 7, 2021 at 10:00 AM AKDT
henryVI.jpeg

Join Sarah Brewer from Pier One Theatre's Mud Bay Bards and Michael Hawfield, Professor Emeritus at Kachemak Bay Campus of Kenai Peninsula College, as they discuss Henry VI Pt. 1, this month's featured play in the KPC Second Sunday Shakespeare series.

Support for the production of this season of Shakespeare in Context comes from Odin Mead and Whetstone Barbers. 

Join Second Sunday Shakespeare on Zoom on Sunday, October 10th. at 1 p.m. to read a part or just listen in to a reading of Henry VI pt. 1.

 

To learn more about the Second Sunday Shakespeare Series visit the Homer Public Library website.

Arts
Related Content