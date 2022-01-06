© 2022 KBBI
Shakespeare in Context

Shakespeare in Context: The Comedy of Errors

KBBI
Published January 6, 2022 at 10:11 AM AKST
Shakespeare-The-Comedy-of-Errors

Join Sarah Brewer from Pier One Theatre's Mud Bay Bards and Michael Hawfield, Professor Emeritus at Kachemak Bay Campus of Kenai Peninsula College, as they discuss The Comedy of Errors, this month's featured play in the KPC Second Sunday Shakespeare series.

Support for the production of this season of Shakespeare in Context comes from Odin Mead and Whetstone Barbers. 

Join Second Sunday Shakespeare on Zoom on Sunday, January 9th. at 1 p.m. to read a part or just listen in to a reading of The Comedy of Errors.

To learn more about the Second Sunday Shakespeare Series visit the Homer Public Library website.

