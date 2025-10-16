City of Homer hires new fire chief

The City of Homer will soon have a new fire chief. The Homer City Council approved the hiring of Daniel Jager as fire chief for the Homer Volunteer Fire Department during their meeting on Monday, Oct. 13.

Councilmember Donna Aderhold said Jager called in from Juneau during the Committee of the Whole meeting earlier that day. Jager has served as fire marshal in Juneau at Capital City Fire & Rescue for over twenty years. CCF&R coordinates approximately 100 volunteer and career members operating out of five stations and serves a population of just over 30,000 over a service area of 3,255 square miles. A tourism-heavy area due to cruise ship traffic, Juneau also experiences a seasonal boom of over 1.5 million tourists annually .

Aderhold said she appreciated the responses that Jager gave surrounding the “importance and value” of volunteers and was also excited by the ideas he had shared about volunteer recruitment.