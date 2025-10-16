© 2025 KBBI
AM 890 Homer, 88.1 FM Seward, and KBBI.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
City of Homer hires new fire chief

By Chloe Pleznac
Published October 16, 2025 at 2:58 PM AKDT
Deputy Chief Joe Kahles and EMS Assistant Chief Samantha Cunningham stand out front of the Homer Volunteer Fire Department in December, 2022.
Hope McKenney
/
KBBI
Former Deputy Chief Joe Kahles and Former EMS Assistant Chief Samantha Cunningham stand in front of the Homer Volunteer Fire Department in December 2022.

The City of Homer will soon have a new fire chief. The Homer City Council approved the hiring of Daniel Jager as fire chief for the Homer Volunteer Fire Department during their meeting on Monday, Oct. 13.

Councilmember Donna Aderhold said Jager called in from Juneau during the Committee of the Whole meeting earlier that day. Jager has served as fire marshal in Juneau at Capital City Fire & Rescue for over twenty years. CCF&R coordinates approximately 100 volunteer and career members operating out of five stations and serves a population of just over 30,000 over a service area of 3,255 square miles. A tourism-heavy area due to cruise ship traffic, Juneau also experiences a seasonal boom of over 1.5 million tourists annually.

Aderhold said she appreciated the responses that Jager gave surrounding the “importance and value” of volunteers and was also excited by the ideas he had shared about volunteer recruitment.

Jager will replace former Fire Chief Mark Kirko, who retired in July. Kirko was hired at the Homer Volunteer Fire Department in 2019. Earlier this year, former volunteers of HVFD addressed the Homer City Council, alleging Kirko’s leadership had led to abnormally high volunteer turnover. In his defense, Kirko, along with staff at HVFD, Kachemak Emergency Services Area, and Western Emergency Services, cited high turnover rates in volunteer departments as a national trend. Before his retirement, the City was in the process of exploring potential options for conducting a comprehensive operational audit of HVFD in response to the community concerns. After Kirko’s departure, City Manager Melissa Jacobsen withdrew the RFP.
City of Homer Homer Volunteer Fire Department
Chloe Pleznac
Chloe is a Homer-based, Alaska-raised journalist. She spent two years in Juneau working for KTOO Public Media, but got her start in journalism as a teenager volunteering for KBBI. She has earned a BA in political science and history from UAA, an MPA in public administration from UAS, and is currently pursuing an MA in Arctic and Northern Studies at UAF.
