2025 Alaska Sport Fishing Survey begins annual mailout

Anglers who purchased an Alaska sport fishing license in 2025 may soon receive a copy of the 2025 Alaska Sport Fishing Survey, according to an Oct. 22 press release. Conducted annually since 1977, the Alaska Sport Fishing Survey is a scientific survey that asks anglers to recall basic information, such as the number of days fished by members in their household, the number of fish caught and harvested by species, and locations fished in 2025.

The survey is mailed to approximately 47,000 randomly selected Alaska resident and nonresident households that have at least one person who purchased a sport fishing license or had a permanent sport fishing license card in 2025. The first wave of survey mailings began earlier this week.

Selected households will receive a detailed survey booklet and a full-color fish identification index. Postage-paid envelopes are also provided, allowing the surveys to be mailed back to ADF&G.

Information collected by the Alaska Sport Fishing Survey is used to produce detailed statewide estimates of total sport fishing engagement. This information, combined with other data gathering efforts, is an essential part of the Division of Sport Fish’s mission to protect and improve Alaska’s sport fisheries.