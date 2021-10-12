-
Homer City Council held a special meeting on Tuesday. The meeting began with a closed session to discuss former councilmember Tom Stroozas’ suit against…
The Kachemak Bay State Park Advisory Board held their regular meeting on Wednesday night at the Islands and Ocean Visitor Center in Homer.The board opened…
The ban on personal watercraft in Kachemak Bay and Fox River Flats is up for public comment until January 6, 2020. Personal watercraft have been banned…
The Alaska Department of Fish and Game proposes to repeal the ban on personal watercraft use in Fox River Flats and Kachemak Bay Critical Habitat…
Clam diggers from the Kenai River to the Homer Spit hoping for the return of razor clams were sorely disappointed this summer. This year was the third…
The beluga whale population in Cook Inlet has been steadily declining since the 1970s. The number of whales in the area today is just a third of what it…
Striking a balance that provides ample living space for both humans and wild animals is not always easy. A biologist with the Department of Fish and Game…