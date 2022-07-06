Limits, boundaries expanded for Kasilof River anglers and dipnetters

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game anticipates sockeye salmon in the Kasilof River will exceed the department’s escapement goals for the run and is increasing how many sockeye anglers can take, effective Thursday.

ADF&G said in a statement Tuesday that fishermen will be allowed six sockeye per day and twelve fish in possession, 16 inches or greater in length. No more than two salmon per day may be coho.

The escapement goal on the Kasilof River is 140,000-320,000 sockeye salmon. As of Monday, 120,721 fish had passed through the local sonar site. That’s relatively good at this point in the run, according to ADF&G Sportfish Area Manager Colton Lipka.

The numbers also prompted managers to expand the area open to dipnetters on the Kasilof River.

Personal use dipnetting from the shore will be allowed from ADF&G’s beach markers at the mouth of the river, upstream to the Sterling Highway Bridge. Dipnetting from a boat is allowed from the beach markers to markers around mile 3 of the Kasilof River.

The order is effective this Thursday at 12:01 a.m. through Sunday, Aug. 7 at 11:59 p.m.