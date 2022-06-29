ADF&G issues emergency orders for fishing on lower Kenai Peninsula

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game issued several emergency orders this week. Nick Dudiak Fishing Lagoon and waters of the Homer City dock will be open for snagging beginning June 29 through Friday, July 1 ( KS-7-38-22 ). But all sport fishing in the Ninilchik River ( 2-KS-7-29-22 ), Deep Creek and the Anchor River ( 2-KS-7-24-22 ) will be closed through July 15, 2022.

If you are planning a trip across Kachemak Bay, China Poot Bay opens for dipnetting on Friday, July 1. Only Alaska residents are able to participate in this fishery. The bag and possession limits are six dip-netted salmon and six snagged salmon per person per day, according to ADF&G. Only sockeye salmon may be retained.

In Homer, the Bridge Creek Reservoir is open to freshwater fishing for Dolly Varden trout.

Because of significantly low tides, ADF&G recommends razor clamming in West Cook Inlet this week. Charters are available in the Ninilchik area for boat access to the Polly Creek and Crescent River Bar areas. East Cook Inlet beaches, from the mouth of the Kenai River to the southernmost tip of the Homer Spit, are closed to clamming this year to allow adult razor clam populations to continue to rebuild.

Before heading out, make sure to purchase your 2022 sport fishing license and King salmon stamp and refer to the 2022 Southcentral Alaska Sport Fishing Regulations Summary booklet .

For more information, you can call ADF&G’s Homer office at (907) 235-8191.