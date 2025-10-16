Mayor Lord shares updates on Homer Spit Road, expresses support for Western Alaska communities

Homer Mayor Rachel Lord provided an update on erosion along Homer Spit Road during the Homer City Council meeting on Monday, Oct. 13. Earlier this month, the area experienced a series of high tides, including a 22.7-foot high on the afternoon of Oct. 8. In her Oct. 12 newsletter, Lord wrote that damage included a “significant scouring of sand,” and “an HEA electric pedestal that had to be moved back,” in addition to other damage.

Last November, a storm surge destroyed part of Homer Spit Road, prompting Gov. Dunleavy to declare an emergency disaster. From Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, the road was temporarily reduced to one lane due to damage. This month, the road remained open throughout the storm, although Lord noted the rock armor ADOT placed last November had definitely shifted around a bit.

Referencing the recent damage experienced in Western Alaska communities , Lord said it was “hard to imagine” what they were going through, but also, “not that hard to imagine.”

“If you went out on the spit at any point this last week when we had really high king tides, plus the storm surge associated with fall weather, it does… it does a tremendous amount of damage,” she said, during the meeting.

Regarding the Spit Road, Lord said the past week was spent communicating with the Department of Transportation, which had been alerted to the forecast by city staff.

The mayor and city staff met with ADOT on Friday, Oct. 10, to discuss the ongoing need for long-term protections. Lord said ADOT has assigned a project manager to aid in the “months-long process” of developing a Request for Proposals for coastal engineering support, using funds from the $1.5 million assigned to Sterling Highway Erosion Mitigation through the Statewide Transportation Improvement Plan. In the meantime, she wrote that the state is considering staging more rock in advance of the next high tide cycle forecasted in November.

“We’re going to have another big run of high tides next month,” she said. “And just with the fall prevailing winds, the potential is significant.”

Lord stated that there was some flexibility in the funds provided through the STIP for offshore mitigation, but noted that the city does not have the necessary funds or authority to undertake it independently.

“We’re continuing to engage with the Central Region and Deputy Commissioner to remind them that this is a very important and very vulnerable stretch of state highway.”

Regarding the events in Western Alaska, Lord released a newsletter today , joining the call from Alaskan leaders for a national emergency declaration.

She wrote that for those looking to help, financial donations can be made to the Western Alaska Disaster Relief 2025 Fund through the Alaska Community Foundation.