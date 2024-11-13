Homer City Council approves harbor tariff updates

The Homer City Council has approved an array of changes to Homer Harbor’s tariff . That’s the harbor’s official set of rules and fees, reviewed and updated each year.

One of these changes going into effect next year includes removing the harbor's work skiff exemption policy. That was originally approved for this year and would require operators to pay to dock skiffs and tenders.

The council had already postponed removing the exemption until next year, after hearing public comment from area fishermen. Homer Port Director Bryan Hawkins said the Homer Port and Harbor Advisory Commission wants to delay things more.

“But the Port Commission asked that be postponed for one more year, given the state of the fisheries,” Hawkins said.

According to commission’s September meeting minutes, they recommended keeping the exemption until 2026. But the final changes didn’t include that recommendation.

For now, the topic is still being discussed, but Hawkins said it is likely the council will agree to another year of the exemption because removing it would add additional costs to commercial fishermen who have faced a tough fishing season . He said this policy change would mostly impact seiners that have skiffs along with their fishing vessels. But it may be a while before they reach a decision.

Hawkins said the update also changes insurance requirements for vessels using the harbor.

“And what’s changing here is that we are going to start requiring proof of insurance going forward,” Hawkins said.

Insurance is already required for all vessels. The new rule would require proof of that insurance when docking at the harbor for one night or longer. It also increases the minimum insurance requirements for non-commercial boats. Hawkins said this policy doesn’t apply to “human-powered” vessels like kayaks.

The Homer Port and Harbor Advisory Commission discussed these insurance requirements during its last annual review of the tariff, but tabled them until city lawyers and staff could review language within the tariff. This time, the commission included the requirements in its recommendation to the city council.

The requirement, approved by the council, will be enforced starting next May. Annual stall permit holders will need to provide that proof when renewing their permit next October. Hawkins said those without insurance will end up paying more at the harbor.

“You'll only be able to buy moorage at the daily rate until you do prove you have insurance. So that means that you'll be paying the very highest rate per foot for moorage,” Hawkins said.

Other changes include raising fees for changing a reserved slip and adding new fees for using gangways and mooring camels at the Deep Water dock.

Docking at the city’s Deep Water and Pioneer docks will also cost more — rising by 16% next year. The fee will increase every year as well. Hawkins said this is in line with other harbors in Southcentral Alaska. These fees will go into effect in January.

