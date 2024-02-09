Homer Harbor Facilities Face Fee Adjustments

Located at the end of the spit, Homer’s harbor serves a diverse range of users. It offers moorage for commercial and recreational vessels, supports the local seafood industry with its ice plant and fish dock, and provides deep water facilities connecting Homer to the Alaska Marine Highway system.

Terminal Tariff No. 1 (TT1) outlines fees and requirements for using port and harbor facilities. Since its conception in 2017, the tariff has changed to ensure compliance with current local, state, and federal regulations. Last December, the city’s Port and Harbor Advisory Commission reviewed proposed changes for this year.

Some of the tariff changes increased fees for using electric meter connections, harbor labor, the wood and steel grid, and the launch ramp. Others removed work skiff exemptions which allowed the boats to be moored for free. If passed, users would also see increased ice rates.

Other items discussed and passed during the meeting included a change to launch ramp fees. Commissioners also passed on a recommendation that seasonal launch passes be designated for recreational use only, and not be made available for commercial vessels or vessel transport companies.

The commission discussed addressing the vague language around insurance within the tariff and adding additional requirements for users. The additions within the tariff were tabled until the City Attorney could streamline the language.

Ultimately, the Homer Port and Harbor Advisory Commission approved and recommended changes to the tariffs, which were introduced during a City Council Meeting last month (01/22) as an ordinance.

The ordinance will be heard for a second time at the Homer City Council Meeting on Monday, February 12.