Public input invited on harbor insurance changes

Homer Harbor provides moorage for commercial and recreational vessel owners, who pay fees and follow regulations outlined in Terminal Tariff No. 1.

Those fees are updated periodically to reflect local, state, and federal requirements. But a change adopted by the Homer City Council last October added insurance requirements for both commercial and recreational vessels.

Now, the council is considering whether to remove the minimum liability insurance requirement for recreational vessels. Current rules require those vessels to carry at least $300,000 in liability insurance, with the city listed as a certificate holder.

Homer’s Port and Harbor Advisory Commission, which advises the council on harbor policies, discussed adjusting the requirement during a meeting late last year. Some commissioners supported removing the minimum coverage, saying insurers already set limits. Others argued that small boats could still cause damage and questioned whether the change would protect the city from liability.

The commission ultimately voted to recommend removing the minimum while still requiring proof of insurance.

The ordinance will be up for public comment and final decision on Monday, during the next Homer City Council meeting. If passed, the change would go into effect at the end of next month.