Homer City Council confirms assessment roll for Alder Lane Water improvement

The council approved several items on the consent agenda. It introduced ordinance 24-20 which establishes a review process for proposed leases on the Homer Spit by the Port and Harbor Advisory Commission.

The council appointed Jared Bradshaw to the Port and Harbor Advisory Commission. They also approved a premises change for La Baleine Cafe’s liquor license.

Other items passed through the consent agenda included resolution 24-037 confirming the assessment roll for the Alder Lane Water Improvement Special Assessment District. This resolution sets forth guidelines for property owners within the district regarding payment schedules, penalties, and interest rates for a water improvement project on Alder Lane. Another resolution (24-038) confirms Melissa Jacobsen as the interim city manager. Resolution 24-041 changed parts of the Library Advisory Board’s bylaws. Finally, resolution 24-042 was passed that moved around funds for roof repairs for the Homer Education and Recreation Complex.

The council moved a few items off the consent agenda to allow members to hold more in-depth discussions before voting. One resolution (24-036) accepts financial statements from 2022 and accepts a management letter from the city’s independent auditor] finalizes the audit for the 2022 fiscal year. It also authorizes the city manager to carry out the financial report. The next resolution (24-040) awards a contract to Kenai-based company Great Northern Hydraulics LLC to replace a crane control system on the Homer Fish Dock. The last resolution the council discussed presents the idea of creating a city licensing program for the Economic Development Advisory Commission (EDC) to review. The EDC will then make recommendations to the council. The council passed all three resolutions.

The council also passed two ordinances that were up for public hearing. First, ordinance 24-18] would take funds from the port reserves fund to go towards replacing the control system for crane 8 on the Homer Fish Dock. Another ordinance (24-19(S)) amended a part of Homer's city code, outlining the duties and powers of the city manager.

In addition to the various commission and committee reports, Representative Sarah Vance joined the meeting via Zoom to give a legislative update.

Vance and the council discussed the impending suspension of service to Homer from Aleutian Airways, due to the runway at Homer Airport being reduced in width. She also responded to comments from the council regarding the base student allocation and gave an update on future funding for repairs to Kachemak Drive.

The city council will meet again on April 22.