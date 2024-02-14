Homer City Council approves changes to Terminal Tariff No. 1.

Multiple ordinances were introduced through the consent agenda, including one that appropriates $30,000 from the Port Reserves fund. The money would go towards getting help on a grant application to replace several float systems in Homer Harbor. Another ordinance allocates $7,350 from the same fund to issue a task order to Alaska Harbors Consulting LLC for the design and cost estimation of that grant.

Other ordinances would purchase a Bi-directional Amplifier System for the Homer Police Department and accept a grant for completing a cybersecurity risk assessment.

In addition to the ordinances, several memorandums were introduced through the consent agenda. One from Mayor Castner reappoints Crisi Matthews to the Port and Harbor Advisory Commission. Others approved marijuana license transfers for Cosmic SeaWeed and Cosmic Cannabis Company.

Five ordinances were open for public comment, three of which garnered community response during the meeting and were passed unanimously.

After a community member claimed there was a lack of a seasonal launch pass being offered to recreational users, Port Director Brian Hawkins clarified that the change only impacts commercial use.

“The other change in the launch ramp that we're proposing is that we do not sell an annual pass to the commercial operators. Their annual pass would still be sold to private and recreational operators, but not to commercial,” Hawkins said.

That change, along with several other adjustments relating to harbor fees were included in an ordinance that modifies Terminal Tariff No. 1 (TT1). The city reviews the harbor tariff annually.

Another ordinance authorized pass-through funds from Doyon Limited related to the delivery of a traffic impact analysis prepared by Kinney Engineering. Doyon paid $38,500 for analysis as part of its unsuccessful Conditional Use Permit for a proposed hotel and housing complex at the base of the Homer Spit. The ordinance authorizes Doyon to pay an additional $3,500 for an administrative fee.

Scott Adams, a community member who attended the meeting, said the analysis did not fully consider the flow of traffic near the base of the Spit.

“Nothing about the traffic turning left on the Kachemak Drive, stopping traffic, not about turning into that development if it happens, coming off the Spit and not dealing with the Kachemak Drive area,” he said.

The last ordinance up for public comment would put money towards exhibits, events, and programs celebrating the 40-year sister-city relationship between Homer and Teshio, Japan.

Homer Public Library Director David Berry said there is currently no official statement about whether a delegation from Teshio will be able to visit Homer in 2024.

“Based on what I'm hearing, I think it's extremely unlikely that they will make it in 2024. It just didn't sound like they will be able to. So we are going to be looking at other options — whether we do a virtual conference or do some other form of outreach because this is our 40th anniversary right now,” Berry said.

The Homer City Council also approved various resolutions, including authorizing the City Manager to apply to the State of Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation Brownfields Program to support the revitalization of the HERC site.

The Council also passed resolutions opposing two different house bills being considered in the state legislature. Alaska State House Bill 250 concerns municipal and school board elections and the other is about using gold or silver coinsas legal tender in the state.

Another resolution endorsed the Realizing Equitable Accessible Connectivity in Homer (REACH) Project, and another resolution summarized action items from a joint work session with the Parks, Art, Recreation, and Culture Advisory Commission.

Finally, the council awarded contracts for new office and lounge chairs at the Homer Public Library approved a sublease request, and provided direction to review the city’s Land Allocation Plan.

The city council will meet again on Feb. 26. Ordinances introduced at Monday’s meeting will go up for public hearing and council action.